34 trucks of yaks supplied in one year

SOLUKHUMBU: A total of 34 trucks of yaks have been supplied from Solukumbhu district in a year’s period.

District Livestock Service Office, Solukhumbu’s senior official, Lekhraj Dahal, said the number of yaks was supplied from the district since mid April. A truck carries around 20 to 22 calves and 12 to 13 mature yaks.

The demand of yaks has arrived from Sankhuwasabha, Bhojpur and Paanchthar among other districts while many buy it as domestic animals. The yaks are also supplied to Tibet.

The Livestock Service Office has shown interest in capping the supply as it has gone out of control. The office is set to introduce a special program for this purpose, Dahal shared.

The yaks are declining in Taksindu and Kanku VDCs, where they were found in abundance. The Livestock Office plans to spend around Rs 1.9 million for management and security of yaks.

– RSS

