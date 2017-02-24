Nepal challenging assignment for Indian diplomat: Envoy Rae

KATHMANDU: Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae said that Nepal has been a very challenging and complex assignment for every Indian diplomat.

Rae, who is about to return home concluding his tenure, said that the hundreds of communication channels between the two countries sometimes help while they sometimes create many challenges.

Speaking at the Reporters Club in Kathmandu on Friday, Rae said that India welcomes all the steps taken to strengthen democratic process in Nepal.

“Election is very important for democracy. What India has been consistently saying is that please take everyone along. That is the way for prosperity,” said Rae.

“This is the consistent policy of India. We had said the same during the period of constitution drafting,” Rae added.

Rae also said that India welcomes the efforts made by the government of Nepal for taking everybody on board.

Rae urged that Nepal and India should set up common goal for development, economic prosperity and poverty alleviation. He also said that India wants to expedite the implementation of the connectivity projects between the two countries.

He also said that Nepal and India can work together on River Navigation Project by building Koshi High dam.

– By Ashok Dahal for REPUBLICA

