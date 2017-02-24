MORANG: A maiden mountain flight from Biratnagar is taking off on Saturday as part of the ongoing a Birat Expo.

The Birat Expo Organising Committee and tourism entrepreneurs in Biratnagar will be launching multiple mountain flights with a Yeti Airlines aircraft tomorrow.

The aircraft will hover close to the Mt Everest, the Mt Makalu, the Mt Kanchenjunga and the Mt Gaurishankar among other mountains, Biratnagar Travels Association Chairman, Bhabish Kumar Shrestha, said.

The 29-seat aircraft will accommodate 22 passengers at a time and will feature in the Birat Expo. The first flight will be held on Saturday while regular flights will continue until Monday.

Shrestha shared that the mountain flight, which takes an hour and five minutes from Kathmandu, will be completed in 50 minutes from Biratnagar.

Chamber of Industries Morang Chairman, Mukesh Upadhyaya, said the new initiative is being taken as a part of the effort to prove that the eastern part of Nepal has many possibilities.

– RSS, THT

Related news