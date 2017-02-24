Nepal Telecom brings festive offer

KATHMANDU: Nepal Telecom (NT) has brought a new offer for its customers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival.

Under the offer, customers will get 100 MB data for Rs 75 and 100 MB YouTube data pack as bonus, the state-owned operator said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Likewise, the customers can also enjoy 200 MB data and 200 MB YouTube data pack for Rs 150.

According to NT, the data must be consumed within 30 days. Customers can subscribe to the package by texting U100 and U200, respectively for 100 MB and 200 MB, respectively, to 1415, the statement added.

– REPUBLICA

