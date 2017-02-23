Morcha banda affects life in eastern Tarai

KATHMANDU: Banda enforced by the Samyukta Loktantrik Madhesi Morcha (SLMM) affected life in central and eastern Tarai districts on Wednesday. Western Tarai districts, however, remained largely unaffected due to the strike. The SLMM, an alliance of seven Madhes-based parties, is up in the arms following the government move of announcing local level elections on Monday without addressing its demand of constitution amendment.

Band effect was largely seen in Morang, Saptari, Siraha, Mahottari, Dhanusha, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Rupandehi and Kapilvastu among other districts, as vehicles stayed off roads and marketplaces, educational institutions, factories and industries remained closed. In Janakpur, SLMM activists and CPN-UML supporters clashed in the morning. In Morang, hundreds of people were stranded as vehicles operating on long and short routes could not ply the roads. In Bara, marketplaces in Kalaiya, Simraungadh, Parwanipur, Kolhabi, Jitpur among others places remained closed.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news