India approves investment to build Arun 3

KATHMANDU: Indian Cabinet on Wednesday approved investment proposal to build 900 MW Arun 3 Hydropower Project in Nepal. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday morning approved the proposal worth IRs 57.32 billion put forth by SJVN Limited, a central public sector enterprise of India.

“Once again demonstrating our commitment to promote clean and renewable energy in India and in subcontinent around India, the Cabinet has approved the investment proposal,” said Indian Power Minister Piyush Goyal briefing the media about the Cabinet decision.

SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Limited (SAPDC) registered in Nepal as wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN is developing the hydropower.

On November 24, 2014, Investment Board Nepal (IBN) and SAPDC had signed the PDA for the development of the project. The project is the peaking-run-of-the-river with 70 meter high concrete gravity dam and headrace tunnel of 11.74 km with an underground power house containing four generating units of 225 MW each.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

