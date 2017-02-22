1.3m pilgrims likely to visit Pashupati this shivaratri

Devotees and Sadhu enjoying music in the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in the Capital on Tuesday. Holy men from Nepal and India have arrived at the hindu temple for shivaratri, which falls on February 24 this year. Post Photo: KESHAV THAPA/ KATHMANDU POST

KATHMANDU:  The Pashupati Aread Development Trust (PADT) says around 1.3 million pilgrims are likely to visit the Pashupatinath temple this Mahashivaratri, which will be observed on Friday. Around one million people had visited the temple last year, according to the PADT.

Preparations for the Mahashivaratri festival have almost been completed, a PADT official said.

The temple will be opened for puja at 3:30am and people can stand in three lines, according to the PADT.

The PADT this year has scrapped the “priority-based line”, which was introduced for those paying Rs 1,000 to get access to the temple easily.

“Now onwards, we are not going to implement the ‘priority-based line system’,” said Govinda Tandon, member secretary of the PADT.

For sadhus who have already arrived in the Capital for the festival, the PADT has arranged accommodations at Ram Mandir, Bhagawatananda Asram, Nirmal Aakhada, Goraknath Bhasmeshwor and Aanapurna Asram.

