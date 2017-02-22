General strike disrupts normal life in Madhes

KATHMANDU: Normal life has been disrupted in various parts of the Tarai-Madhes region after the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) imposed a general strike to protest the announcement of local level election dates.

Vehicles have not been operated in most of the Tarai districts.

Educational institutes including private and government-run schools have been closed for the day.

Meanwhile, Birgunj has turned tense after the UDMF cadres took out a rally calling the shutdown in the city this morning.

The agitated cadres also burned tyres at various places of the city, thereby obstructing the traffic.

Similarly, normal life in Saptari has been affected while schools, offices, markets and transportations were shut down by the UDMF cadres.

They even pelted stones at the office of the Rajbiraj Municipality to enforce the shutdown.

Eyeing the critical situation, the Saptari District Police Office has deployed security personnel in most inner road sections and the East-West Highway to avoid any untoward accidents.

UDMF cadres have been placed at various places in groups to ensure that their strike is successful.

Meanwhile, the Morang District Police Office said no any untoward incident had been recorded in the district.

– THT ONLINE

