China, France willing to support post-quake reconstruction in Nepal

KATHMANDU: China and France have shown willingness to support Nepal in the post-earthquake reconstruction.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Yu Wong, expressed China’s interest in reconstruction of schools, health institutes and heritage sites during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), Prof Dr Govind Raj Pokhrel, according to NRA Spokesperson Yam Lal Bhushal.

In response, CEO Dr Pokhrel expressed gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador for China’s support to Nepal after the earthquake in 2015. Nepal will continue to collaborate with neighbours to make the reconstruction campaign successful.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Nepal, Yves Carmona also expressed commitment to raise assistance for the ongoing post-quake reconstruction in Nepal.

– RSS, THT

