Bolero jeep plunges into Trishuli River, 2 missing

CHITWAN: Two persons went missing and four others were injured after a Bolero jeep they were travelling in fell into the Trishuli River at Kabilash-4 in Chitwan.

Bishnu Maya Gurung, 65, of Taku – 6, Gorkha and her 13 – year – old grandson, Kabin Gurung, are still unaccounted for, according to the District Police Office, Chitwan.

The ill-fated four-wheeler (Na 3 Kha 7543) en route to Gorkha from Khairhani of Chitwan fell into the river at around 3 am.

Jeep driver Shiva Khadka, 33, of Kalika Municipality – 5, Chitwan, Bhim Bahadur Gurung, 40, Tika Gurung, 28, and five – year – old, Nuetal Gurung of Taku, Gorkha were injured in the accident.

They are receiving treatment at the Chitwan Medical College.

– RSS, TKP

Related news