Ruling parties decide not to wait for UDMF for poll dates

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepali Congress and CPN Maoist Centre have decided that they could not address the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF)’s demand to postpone the announcement of the local poll dates till the finalisation of the Constitution amendment bill.

The parties held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence today and decided to announce local poll dates as soon as possible.

“The ruling parties were clear about first concluding the Constitution amendment process and holding elections,” Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha told media after the meeting, “However, the present situation does not allow that. Hence, a decision was made to announce the date of elections soon.”

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called the meeting to decide the ruling parties’ next move after the agitating Front reject his proposal to take the amendment and the polls preparation side by side.

Just on Saturday, the two parties had met top UDMF leaders in a bid to convince them for the polls announcement. But, the meeting had failed to produce results as both the sides expressed reluctance to accept requests of other parties.

Also yesterday evening, the CPN MC Headquarters had mandated Chairman Dahal to hold final consultations with the concerned sides and fix the poll dates as soon as possible.

– THT ONLINE

