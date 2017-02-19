Police post attacked in Southern Rupandehi

BHAIRAHAWA: Tension has gripped Marchwar in southern parts of Rupandehi district. Police said the area is tense after local people attacked the Badbaliya police station. The ensuing clashes left three police personnel and Kataru, a resident of Asuraina, injured, police and local people said. Police fired five rounds in the air and fired five tear gas shells to control the situation, SSP Dipak Thapa, chief of the Lumbini zonal police, informed.

Thapa said the attackers snatched a long barrel gun belonging to the police force during the clashes, adding that a search for the weapon is on. Police and CK Raut cadres had clashed in Majhgawa of Marchawar on Saturday. Police suspect that Raut cadres are behind Sunday’s attack as well. A DSP-led team has been sent to Marchawar.

– ONLINE KHABAR

