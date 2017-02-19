Birgunj shopkeepers protest govt bid to remove roadside shops

BIRGUNJ: Shopkeepers near the Ghantaghar of Birgunj of Parsa have resorted to protest after a bulldozer pulled down their shops on Sunday.

In a bid to clear the roads and make the city traffic smooth, the bulldozer had so far pulled down 50 per cent of the shops at the roadside opened without proper planning and management.

The shopkeepers, however, have claimed that they were not informed of the move prior to the demolition today.

A clash also erupted between the locals and the officials of the Birgunj Sub-Metropolitan City during the drive.

Personnel of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been deployed in the area to control the mob.

According to Chair of the Vegetable and Fruit Dealers’ Association, Bidur Gupta, the shopkeepers would file a case at the court against the Municipality.

They have also warned to intensify their protest.

– By Ram Sarraf for REPUBLICA

