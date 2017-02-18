Nepal observes 67th Democracy Day with great fervour

KATHMANDU: The 67th Democracy Day is being observed with great fervour and enthusiasm by organising various programmes throughout the country on Saturday.

The Democracy Day Celebration Main Organising Committee organised a special function at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, to mark the day, which is the reminder of the advent of democracy and the abolition of the autocratic Rana rule that had lasted for 104 years.

The Nepali Army held a parade and showered flowers from a helicopter during the ceremony.

Similarly, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Scouts and various clubs, schools and other institutions performed march past and showcased their skills and cultural processions.

Addressing the celebration, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that elections were a must for implementation of the Constitution.

“Elections are necessary for the Constitution implementation and the government is serious about concluding the peace process to end the political crisis,” said PM Dahal.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar, ministers, chiefs of constitutional bodies and security agencies, high-ranking government officials and general public attended the special function.

Before the commencement of the function, a morning rally was organised in the Capital.

– THT ONLINE

