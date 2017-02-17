Dancemandu presents Diplo

KATHMANDU: The event management company Dancemandu has been organizing ‘Dancemandu Music Festival’ in Kathmandu for the past two years. The events, in its previous editions, have been quite popular and hugely successful.

This time around, Dancemandu is presenting, for the first time, one of the most sought after superstar DJ/producer ‘Diplo’ in Nepal.

Diplo has won various international awards for his music and collaborations including two Grammy awards for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2015. He has produced and collaborated with many top names in the music industry like Usher, Beyonce, Madonna, Justin Bieber, MIA and many more. He is also owner of a record label company ‘Mad Decent’ which throws world-famous ‘Mad Decent Block Party’. He also has collaborative projects with Major Lazer and Jack Ü.

The event with Diplo is scheduled for March 1 at Club Déjà Vu, Durbarmarg.

– REPUBLICA

