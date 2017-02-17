Tibetan Lhosar celebration in capital

KATHMANDU: The Embassy of China organized a cultural program in the capital on Thursday to celebrate the Year of the Fire Rooster 2017 (Chinese Tibetan New Year).

Extending her wishes and greetings to all the Tibetans living in Nepal in the program, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said that the continuous development of bilateral relations between Nepal and China could not have been possible without the support and contribution from her compatriots of Tibetan origin living in Nepal.

“It is our common aspiration and responsibility to maintain the stability and unity of Tibet and to realize the prosperity and progress of Tibet. Our fellow Tibetan compatriots, despite living in a foreign land, are always concerned about the progress and development of the motherland, and have made contribution to national unity and ethnic solidarity,” she said.

Ambassador Yu also announced that the first railway network connecting Tibet with Nepal has been initiated with its starting point in Guangzhou and ending at Kathmandu. The route covering a total length of 6070 km via Lhasa and Kerung is expected to play a crucial role for further strengthening the development of bilateral relations between China and Nepal, said the ambassador.

The program featured various cultural dances of Tibetan origin.

