Govt to honour trail runner Mira Rai with cash

KATHMANDU: The government on Thursday has decided to honour Nepal’s trail runner Mira Rai with Rs three million.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports under the direction of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has decided to honour the former Maoist soldier with the cash.

The Ministry has also decided to honour Rai’s Coach Dhruba Bikram Malla with Rs 300,000.

Rai, a permanent resident of Bhojpur, had won the 2017 Adventurer of the Year award from the National Geographic Channel on January 27.

Rai had won several international trail running events in the past as well.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news