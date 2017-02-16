Preparations complete for upcoming Shivaratri festival in Pashupati

KATHMANDU: The Pashupati Area Development Trust has stated that it has almost completed the preparations for Mahashivaratri, a major Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The preparations for the festival that falls on February 24 are in the final stage, according to the Member Secretary of the PADT Govinda Tandan.

The PADT has formed different nine subcommittees for the security arrangement, health camps and traffic management.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and volunteers from Nepal Scout and different organisations will be deployed on the premises of the temple for the festival management.

The PADT expects some 1.3 million pilgrims and visitors in the temple this year from Nepal and neighbouring countries.

Every year thousands of devotees from within and outside the country, predominantly from India, throng the Pashupatinath temple from early morning and queue up for hours for the darshan of Lord Shiva.

– RSS, THT

