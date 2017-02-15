600 quake-hit families still live in Chuchepati tents

KATHMANDU: Around two years on since the devastating earthquake of April 25, 2015, around 600 quake-hit families are forced to live in tents at Chuchepati in the Capital.

Although the government has claimed that it has been distributing reliefs to the quake-hit, many of them have complained that they have got nothing in the name of relief so far.

They are originally from Nuwakot and Sindhupalchok, two of the worst quake-hit districts.

“We are yet to get relief. There are also problems of drinking water and toilets in the settlement. Children and elderly are suffering from common cold and fever due to cold,” said a quake survivor Sushmita Thapa.

The victims have also demanded security for themselves as they complain that some people under the influence of alcohol misbehave with women and girls in particular.

It is a regular phenomenon they are forced to face on a daily basis, they lament.

