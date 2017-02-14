Himalayan musk deer migrating from Myagdi in search of suitable habitat

MYAGDI: Musk deer living in the forests of mountainous Myagdi district have started migrating to other areas due to increasing temperature and human activities in the area.

Forest areas in Mudi, Lulang, Gurja, Kuinemangale, Dana and Muna VDCs are known as major habitats of musk deer (Moschus chrysogaster), known as Kasturi Mriga in Nepali. But with the rising temperature, human encroachment and deforestation, these herbivores animals have started leaving home grounds in search of suitable habitats, according to the Babiyachaur-based Area Forest Office Chief and environmentalist Chandramani Sapkota.

Rising temperature and human encroachment on forest areas have put the wildlife available in the mountain forests here at a risk of existence, Sapkota added.

Myagdi’s musk deer have started migrating to the Dhorpatan Wildlife Reserve and forests in Dolpa, Rukum and Mustang in search of proper home and food, locals said.

Musk deer, considered as one of the rare wildlife species in the world, prefer to live in a cold and peaceful atmosphere.

– RSS, THT

