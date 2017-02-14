2 Nepali students drown in Sydney beach

KATHMANDU: A Nepali student has gone missing and a body of another has been found washed up at Maroubra Beach in Sydney on Tuesday.

Australian news agencies reported a jogger discovered body of a girl and reported to police early on Tuesday.

The girl has been named as Shristi Bhandari, 23, of Kathmandu. Her relatives, however, have not identified the body. Another person missing is said to be Sudip Upreti, 25, of Jhapa.

Australian rescue personnel are still searching for Upreti missing in the ocean. News agencies reported Upreti was with Bhandari when they drowned.

The search operation has been hampered by poor visibility, and strong swell conditions.

Upreti was in Australia for the past three years while Bhandari had reached only few months ago and was a student of University of New South Wales.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

