TU Rector Tripathi’s vehicle torched in Kupandole

Monday, February 13th, 2017 | Posted by

KATHMANDU:  A group of two unidentified persons on Monday torched a vehicle belonging to Tribhuvan University Rector Sudha Tripathi near UN Park at Kupandole, Kathmandu on Monday.

All Nepal National Free Students’ Union Chairperson Nabina Lama said that the attack was a conspiracy to foil the plan to hold Free Student Union election.

It has been learnt that a police team, following the incident, reached the incident site and investigating into the case.

–  THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news

Name
E-Mail
Website
Please enter your comment.
total visitors:

Brought to you by Tetragono