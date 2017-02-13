TU Rector Tripathi’s vehicle torched in Kupandole

KATHMANDU: A group of two unidentified persons on Monday torched a vehicle belonging to Tribhuvan University Rector Sudha Tripathi near UN Park at Kupandole, Kathmandu on Monday.

All Nepal National Free Students’ Union Chairperson Nabina Lama said that the attack was a conspiracy to foil the plan to hold Free Student Union election.

It has been learnt that a police team, following the incident, reached the incident site and investigating into the case.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

