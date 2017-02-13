17 child workers found in Ilam Bazaar

ILAM: As many as 17 child workers were found to have been forced into labour at more than six dozen restaurants and hotels in Ilam Bazaar of Ilam district.

An inspection carried out in a coordination of the District Child Welfare Board at 79 hotels and restaurants unveiled that 15 children between 14 to 18 years of age were being used for labour, Assistant Chief District Officer Sujan Phagole said.

He added that two children below 14 years of age were also found during the inspection.

The law bars the use of children below 14 years of age in manual work.

The team found out that the two children were living at their relatives’ residences and had been attending school.

Of the 15 other children, seven are boys and eight are girls.

Child Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 2000 stipulates the use of children below 14 years of age in manual work as a crime.

