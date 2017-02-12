Supreme Court stays Chand’s appointment as IG

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court on Sunday stayed the appointment of DIG Jaya Bahadur Chand to the position of Inspector General of Nepal Police.

The appointment was made just this morning.

A single bench of Chief Justice Sushila Karki issued the interim order in response to a writ filed by advocate Kapil Dev Dhakal.

It had been learned that the ruling coalition leader, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, had piled undue pressure on the government to appoint Chand in the powerful position.In his writ filed on Friday, when speculations were rife that Chand would be appointed to the position, Dhakal had argued that Chand’s selection would violate the principles of seniority in the police organisation.

Else, he was behind DIG duo Nawa Raj Silwal and Prakash Aryal among candidates eligible to hold the position of Nepal Police chief.

Meanwhile, the Court also summoned the petitioner and defendants of the case to the next hearing.

Silwal also moves court

Another IG candidate, Chief at the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police, DIG Nawa Raj Silwal also moved the apex court today demanding he should be appointed the IG on the basis of seniority.

