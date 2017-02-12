Locals overjoyed to see test flight at Kotwada airport

KALIKOT: A test fight has been conducted at Kotwada airport 31 years after the inauguration in the district on Saturday.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Bahadur Shahi had expressed commitment to conduct a test flight by February 11.

Locals had already given up their hope of seeing an airplane in their village after the airport remained incomplete for 31 years.

The villagers knew no bounds of happiness when they saw an aircraft landing at Kotwada airport today. A Tara Air aircraft carried out a test flight successfully at the airport that had started during Panchayat regime in 2042 BS.

The construction of the airport, which was at a snail’s pace for a long time, gained momentum after Humla lawmaker Shahi became Tourism Minister.

Locals are very happy to see an aircraft landing at the airport in their village, said Ganesh Bista, a local.

“Hundreds of locals thronged to see the test flight. The pilot was given a hero’s welcome,” Gajendra Bahadur Shahi told Republica Online.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, a total of Rs 250 million was spent for the construction of Kotwada airport.

– By Pabitra Kumar Shahi for REPUBLICA

Related news