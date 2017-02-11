Kathmandu-Tarai fast-track construction in one and a half months: PM Dahal

BARA: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the construction work of Kathmandu-Tarai fast-track will be started within one and a half months.

Addressing a program organized during his fast-track inspection visit in NIjgadh today, Prime Minister Dahal said that the government has given a top priority to national pride projects.

Dahal also thanked the locals for their constructive movements saying that such protests piled pressure on the government to start construction work of Kathmandu-Tarai fast-track and the Second International Airport.

The government has already spent Rs 640 million for the construction of the fast-track.

Even though the Nepal Army constructed a 76 km-long fast-track stretching from Nijgadh in Bara to Khokna in Lalitpur four years ago, the construction remained incomplete after the government did not take the project forward, said Rabiraj Dangal, coordinator of Fast-track and Airport Construction Main Association Committee.

“We were forced to hit the streets after the construction work did not gain momentum even after the government allocated Rs 10 billion for the fast-track construction in the current fiscal year,” Suresh Khanal, a local.

– By Upendra Yadav for REPUBLICA

