Man held for trying to sell woman

UDAYPUR: A guy has been arrested on the charge of swindling and then trying to sell a woman to India.

District Police Office, Udaypur, arrested Chudamani Basnet aka Dhruba of Bhusune, who allegedly conned Sangita Acharya out of her property and later tried to sell her. It has been found that 42-year-old Basnet knew Sangita’s husband Nabaraj is out of the country for employment and so he decided to take advantage of the situation. The FIR filed against Basnet states that he deceived Sangita to get her property. Acharya has mentioned in the FIR that Basnet conned her out of four Katha land, a house, jewelry and cash worth more than Rs 15 million.

According to Chief of District Police Office, SP Nar Bahadur KC, after spending all her property, Basnet tried to sell Acharya in Siligudi of India.

According to Acharya, she went to India following Basnet’s advice and when she reached Kakarvitta she felt like vomiting. Basnet then gave her a medicine which made her unconscious. When she woke up, she found herself in a hotel in Siligudi. When the owner of the hotel told her that she had been sold for Rs. 450,000 she immediately called her husband who was in Saudi Arabia and informed her about the dreadful incident. As stated by the couple, Nabaraj immediately went to India and worked there for three years, paid the hotel owner the money back and finally got his wife released from the hotel.

Four years after the incident, Acharya reached the District Police Office seeking help. Police have already arrested Basnet and are prosecuting him on the charge of social crime and human trafficking. According to police, this is not the first time Basnet has been arrested. He was arrested five months ago on a similar charge but later he was released on bail. It has been found that Basnet who is a real estate broker, used to con people by claiming to be a high police official.

– REPUBLICA

