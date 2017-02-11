Nepal No 1 pro Shrestha makes it three in a row

POKHARA: Shivaram Shrestha shattered a couple of records on his way to claiming the 17th Surya Nepal Western Open for his 33rd career title here at the Himalayan Golf Course on Friday.

The Nepal No 1 pro Shrestha set new course record of six-under 64 for the 54-hole total of nine-under 201 to post the best score over 54 holes at the Himalayan Golf Course. He held the course record of five-under set two years ago, while Army Club pro Dhana Thapa held the 54-hole record of five-under at the course on his way to winning the title last year.

With the fifth Western Open trophy, Shrestha claimed the third straight title of the season to bag the 33rd career trophy. He received Rs 110,000. “I played my best round of my career at the Himalayan Course and I am happy to lift the title with a couple of records,” said Shrestha, who also won the Eastern Open and Surya Nepal Challenge titles. “I putted really well on the back nine and that helped me in breaking the course record.”

Bhuwan Nagarkoti carded two-under 68 to finish a distant second at even-par 210, while defending champion Thapa slipped to third at 212 after he played one-over 71. Nagarkoti earned Rs 70,000, while Thapa got Rs 50,000.

Shrestha took the turn at even-par 35 before carding six-under 29 on the bogey-free back nine. Shrestha, who had a four-stroke cushion going into the final round, carded a birdie on the fourth before dropping a shot on the ninth. He began the back nine with two straight birdies and added four consecutive from the 15th hole.

Nagarkoti played one-over 36 on the front nine after facing a bogey on the ninth hole, while his three-under 32 on the back nine included an eagle on the 15th, birdies on the 11th and 17th holes and a bogey on the 12th.

Defending champion Thapa carded 34 on the front nine before playing two-over 37 on the latter half. He carded birdies on the third, eighth, 15th and 18th holes, while he faced a double bogey on the 11th and dropped shots on the ninth, 10th and 12th holes.

Deepak Magar (72) and first-round leader Rabi Khadka (69) shared the fourth position at 216 and received Rs 37,500 each, while Sanjay Lama (72) was sixth at 217. Likewise, Sharma siblings Surya Prasad and Pashupati were seventh and eighth with the scores of 219 and 223 respectively, while local pro Bhu Bahadur Gurung was ninth at 224 and Dharan’s Bal Bhadra Rai came 10th at 225.

In amateur section, local golfer Kamal Tamang shot a 74 to win the title with the total score of 11-over 221. Yub Raj Bhujel (79) finished second in countback after he was tied at 234 with Mithun Rai, who also fired a 79 in the final round.

A total of 41 golfers — 28 pros and 13 amateurs — took part in the tournament organised by Nepal PGA under the sponsorship of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd. Marketing Manager of Surya Nepal Bal Kishan Gurung, President of NPGA Rabindra Man Shrestha, President of Nepal Golf Association Madhukar Yakthumba, and Director of Himalayan Golf Course Kiran KC gave away prizes to the winners. The tournament will end with a Pro-Am event on Saturday.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

