PM Dahal meets former comrade Bhattarai

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met Naya Shakti Nepal Coordinator and former Maoist leader Baburam Bhattarai at his residence, in Baluwatar.

According to the PM’s Secretariat, the two leaders discussed issues of contemporary political matters including Constitution amendment and local elections.

During the meeting, PM Dahal admitted that the local elections would contribute to implement the Constitution successfully and requested leader Bhattarai’s help in the regard, PM’s Secretariat added.

In response, Bhattarai said that the Constitution amendment would be an appropriate way to hold local polls.

Bhattarai also drew the attention of PM Dahal to provide additional compensation to those who have been affected by the Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project.

– RSS, THT ONLINE

