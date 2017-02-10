PM asks Oli not to doubt govt’s plan about local level elections

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has requested the main opposition leader CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli not to cast any doubt on the government’s intention to hold local level elections at the earliest.

During a meeting held at the Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha’s house in Hattiban of Lalitpur today, Dahal said the government was planning to announce the poll dates very soon.

On the occasion, Oli had asked the government to announce the poll dates at the earliest, according to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

In response, Dahal told the opposition leader that the government would announce the dates by taking major political forces into confidence.

“We have drawn the attention of the Prime Minister towards announcing the poll dates immediately,” UML Vice-Chairman Bhim Rawal, who had accompanied Oli for the meeting, informed, “He said the government would announce the poll dates within few days.”

Dahal had claimed that he was aware enough about complications likely to arise upon failure to hold elections on time, Rawal informed.

The leaders also discussed possibilities to forging consensus among major three parties on issues of local polls and announcement of the poll dates, it has been learned.

While the PM’s party and the main opposition had a long gap of conversation, Maoist leader Shestha had taken an initiative today for the talks today, according to the RSS report.

– THT ONLINE

