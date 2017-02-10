Govt soon to operate public transport in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: As many as 22 municipalities of the Kathmandu Valley have come up with the idea to establish a government-owned public transport company to provide cheap, convenient, quality and reliable service to the passengers here.

The company is being set up under the leadership of Kathmandu Metropolitan City in an initiative of the Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development.

The process of establishing the company with the operational expenses of Rs 100 million had already come to its final stage, shared MOFALD’s Infrastructure Development Division Chief Jeevan Kumar Shrestha.

For the purpose, the KMC would invest Rs 20 million, the Lalitpur Sub-Metropolitan City would provide Rs 10 million and the Bhaktapur Municipality would invest Rs 6 million .

Similarly, Kirtipur, Gokarneswor, Budhanilakantha, Tokha, Nagarjun and Madhyapur Thimi municipality would fund Rs 7.5 million each.

Likewise, Shankarapur, Kageswori Manahara, Tarakeswor, Chandragiri, Dakshinkali, Karyabinayak, Godavari, Mahalaxmi, Bajrabarahi, Anantalingeswor, Suryabinayak, Changunarayan and Mahamanjushree Nagarkot municipalities have allocated Rs 1 million each from their current budget.

The government has provided a grant of Rs 30 million for the company.

“Preparations are underway to operate the transport service within next three months”, shared Shrestha.

– RSS

Related news