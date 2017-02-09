41 projects to improve quality of drinking water in 31 districts

KATHMANDU: In a bid to provide safe drinking water to people, the Department of Water Supply and Sewerage (DWSS) is set to launch 41 projects to improve the quality of drinking water in 31 districts.

The Department is planning to start the projects by setting up processing centres in the respective districts, said Department’s Under-Secretary Arun Kumar Simkhada.

Likewise, the Department is planning to run safe drinking water project in all 75 districts, he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Deepak Khadka said the Ministry was working to achieve its aim to provide water on the doorsteps of all people by the end of 2017.

He also informed that the total 400 projects were kept in place for safe drinking water and for which, a total of Rs 405.5 million had been released.

– RSS, THT

