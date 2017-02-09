41 projects to improve quality of drinking water in 31 districts

Thursday, February 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Women of Bunkot village in Gorkha district fetch drinking water to their place from a nearby resource, on Sunday, January 22, 2017. The village is reeling under an acute water crisis. Photo: RSS

KATHMANDU:  In a bid to provide safe drinking water to people, the Department of Water Supply and Sewerage (DWSS) is set to launch 41 projects to improve the quality of drinking water in 31 districts.

The Department is planning to start the projects by setting up processing centres in the respective districts, said Department’s Under-Secretary Arun Kumar Simkhada.

Likewise, the Department is planning to run safe drinking water project in all 75 districts, he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Deepak Khadka said the Ministry was working to achieve its aim to provide water on the doorsteps of all people by the end of 2017.

He also informed that the total 400 projects were kept in place for safe drinking water and for which, a total of Rs 405.5 million had been released.

–  RSS, THT

Related news

Name
E-Mail
Website
Please enter your comment.
total visitors:

Brought to you by Tetragono