Ishu Shrestha wins 12th Miss Newa title

KATHMANDU: Ishu Shrestha has been crowned the winner of the NTC 12th Miss Newa 1137 beauty pageant, held at Nepal Academy in Kamaladi on Wednesday.

Last year’s winner Alisha Joshi bestowed the title upon the MBBS student.

Likewise, Ojaswi Shrestha and Sristi Khadi were declared the First Runner-up and the Second Runner-up respectively.

The event was organised by the Nepalese Fashion Home.

A total of 28 girls of 16-23 age group from the Newar community had participated in the competition.

The girls had reached the final round after going through various classes and workshops, learning skills of personal growth and cultural importance, informed the organisers.

The whole show was choreographed by Rojin Shakya.

– THT ONLINE

