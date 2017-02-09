Cimex Inc to study monorail feasibility in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cimex Inc, a Chinese firm, to conduct feasibility study of monorail system in Kathmandu.

Ramesh Ghimire, project officer of KMC, told Republica that the MoU requires Cimex Inc to prepare feasibility study report within a year. In the first phase, Cimex will have to provide feasibility study report of monorail in one major route of Kathmandu within three months.

A monorail is a railway which consists of a single rail.

Cimex Inc will conduct feasibility study in collaboration with BYD Company, according to KMC.

“In the second phase, Cimex Inc will have to feasibility study report of monorail in all major routes of Kathmandu within a year. As per the agreement, Cimex will bear all the cost of the feasibility study”, Ghimire added.

According to KMC, monorail system in Kathmandu will help to get rid of traffic congestion as well as control pollution.

