Teriya receives hero’s welcome in home district

BUTWAL: The title winner of the ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Season 9 – a dance contest aired on the Indian tv channel ‘Colors’ – was given a hero’s welcome after returning to her home district here in Nepal.

Teriya Fauja Magar of Rupandehi on Tuesday came home to an upbeat welcome ceremony by the Teriya Magar Foundation in which the young dancer was feted by Chief District Officer, Local Development Officer and District Education Officer among other high ranking government officials in the district.

Teriya, who learned dance at the Bageshwori Sangeetalaya in Butwal, had come first at the Dance India Dance’s Little Smart Competition in 2014. She has now the title of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ under her belt.

Foundation’s Chairman, Krishna Bahadur Fauja Magar, extended gratitude to all the Nepali brothers and sisters living in Nepal and abroad who voted through SMS and through internet for Teriya.

On the occasion, Rupendehi’s CDO, Binod Prakash Singh, thanked Teriya for upholding the pride of Nepal and Nepali people in a foreign land. He added that Teriya’s victory is a matter of pride and achievement for all Nepali people.

Local Development Officer, Yuvraj Subedi, pledged to work in coordination with the Foundation if there is need and expressed commitment to support the organization.

District Education Officer, Tek Bahadur Thapa, congratulated Teriya and said he is ready to collaborate with the Foundation.

– RSS

