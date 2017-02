BIRATNAGAR: A trekking guide died of altitude sickness at Khumjung, Solukhumbu on Tuesday night.

Eastern Region Police Office informed that one Samir Natshering Rai, 20, of Sotang-8, Solukhumbu suffered from high-altitude sickness while returning from Everest Base Camp.

Rai was then taken to a Namche-based hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

