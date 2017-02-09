China hands over two aircraft to NAC

KATHMANDU: The Chinese government on Wednesday formally handed two aircraft over to the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC).

The aircraft were handed over to the NAC amidst a program organized at the corporation hangar at Tribhuvan International Airport Wednesday.

On January 26, the NAC had brought a 56-seater Modern Arch MA-60 series aircraft and on February 1, another 17-seater Y12-E series aircraft to Kathmandu.

Both of the aircrafts have been brought to Kathmandu at the subsidized loan of China.

– By Susheel Bhattarai for REPUBLICA

