Tiger injures 11 before being killed by police

BIRGUNJ: As many as eleven persons including security personnel sustained injuries after being attacked by a tiger straying from the nearby Parsa Wildlife Reserve in Parsa district on Tuesday.

Later, police opened fires in a bid to cage the animal and the tiger died after minutes.

Earlier, locals of the area were terrorised by the wild cat.

Locals of the Mahuwan, Lakhanpur had gathered to see the havoc caused by the cat. But, the beast had started attacking them.

Security personnel including Police Inspector at Pokharaiya Area Police Office, Chakra Bahadur Shah; Assistant Police Inspector Arun Kumar Jha; Head Constable Dipendra Yadav; and other locals were hurt in the incident, informed police.

Police are preparing to airlift Shah for further treatment to Kathmandu, informed DSP Govinda Sah.

The other injured are undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Sub-Regional Hospital.

The carcass was later taken to the Parsa Wildlife Reserve, informed the police.

– By Ram Sarraf for THT

