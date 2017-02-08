Govt mulls setting up free wifi zones at Everest, Annapurna regions

KATHMANDU: The government is planning to set up free wi-fi zones along the trials of Lukla-Everest Base Camp (EBC) area and Annapurna Base Camp.

Speaking during a programme ‘Nepal Broadbrand Forum-2017’ held in the Capital on Wednesday, Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) Chairman Digambar Jha informed that free wi-fi zones will be set up in the Lukla-Everest Base Camp area and Annapurna Trekking trail in order to promote tourism and for easy flow of information at during disasters.

“In the initial phase we will set up free wi-fi zones along the Lukla-EBC area and Annapurna trail,” said Jha, “We will expand this service in other areas too.”

Nepal Telecom Chairman Jha further informed that the service will operate on the Okamura Model. The model suggests use of low-cost optical cable for high-speed internet and was propagated by International Telecommunications Union former Optical Transport Vice-Chairman Haruko Okamura.

