Nepal arrests Kanpur train sabotage suspect, three others

KATHMANDU: A Nepali passport holder, who is accused of orchestrating train derailment in Kanpur of India that killed 150 people last year, was deported from Dubai and subsequently arrested by the Nepal Police in Kathmandu.

Identified as Samshul Hoda, the suspect is wanted by investigators in the Indian state of Bihar for the IED-induced sabotage, according to Indian media reports.

Hoda is accused of murders in Bara district and other criminal activities in Nepal.

Hoda and three others were taken in custody from the Tribhuvan International Airport upon their arrival yesterday and taken to Bara.

Referring to security officials, India media accused Hoda of acting as agent of Pakistani spy agency ISI to executive the sabotage plot in November last year.

– THT ONLINE

