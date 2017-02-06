Code of Conduct for tourists visiting Ghalegaon

BESISAHAR, Lamjung: Tourists visiting Ghalegaon, a model village of the country will now have to follow a code of conduct. The Ghalegaon tourism development committee has introduced a 12-point code of conduct for tourists.

Accordingly, any tourist visiting the village should have his/her name registered at the local committee. The tourists cannot also demand for any product that is not produced locally.

Child abuse, child and woman trafficking, sexual abuse, drug abuse and the like have been prohibited. The tourists are also not allowed to indulge in any activities that can cause any kind of damage to the community.

The tourists are also prohibited from carrying out any activities that affect the local art, culture, tradition and the local ecology.

– RSS

Related news