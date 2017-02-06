Acid attack victim succumbs to injuries

BHAIRAHAWA: A 27-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries during an acid attack that took place on Sunday night at Rupandehi succumbed to injuries on Monday.

The victim, Tulasi Sapkota, of Gaidakot Municipality-5, Nawalparasi, was undergoing treatment for burn injuries at Bhairawaha-based Universal Teaching Hospital.

Sapkota and her beau, Sunil Koirala, 28, of Naubise, Dhading, were staying at Butwal Sub-metropolitan-6, Rupandehi-based Meridian Hotel when the latter, allegedly, lost his temper after Sapkota declined his marriage proposal prompting him to pour acid on her at around 12:30am yesterday night, informed Butwal Area Police Office DSP Mukunda Marasini.

According to the police, Sapkota along with her aunt, Devi Kharel, 40, had come to Rupandehi to meet Koirala.

The police have taken Koirala and the victim’s aunt into custody and further investigation into the case is underway.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

