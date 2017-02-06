Labor ministry received threat phone calls: Minister Gurung

CHITWAN: Minister for Labor and Employment Suryaman Gurung has accepted that free visa and air ticket system could not be implemented and managed.

Speaking with media in Chitwan, he said that a gang is actively involved to prevent the implementation of the free visa and air ticket system. While trying to implement the free visa and air ticket system, the ministry even received threat phone calls, Gurung said. But he did not reveal who gave those threat phone calls. Minister Gurung kept mum on as to what action the ministry took against the caller.

The minister said that as people going for foreign employment are being duped, the ministry has launched online application forms to prevent the same.

Claiming that the ministry is looking for appropriate labor markets for Nepalis willing to go for foreign employment, Minister Gurung said he is committed to provide safe foreign employment opportunities.

– REPUBLICA

Related news