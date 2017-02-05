Kathmandu 7th most polluted city in the world

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu has been ranked as the seventh most polluted city in the world.

According to the Pollution Index Rate 2017 published in Numbeo.com, a user-generated cost-of-living statistics website, Kathmandu is ranked seventh with 95.73 pollution index.

In the list, Kabul of Afghanistan is placed at the top with the index 103.92 followed by Accra of Ghana with 102.61.

These rankings are based on the surveys from the visitors of the website in the past three years. The pollution index is an estimation of the overall pollution in the city as the biggest weight is given to air and water pollution.

– SETOPATI

