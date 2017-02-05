SSP Khatri detained in connection to TIA 33 kg gold seizure

KATHMANDU: Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Sunday arrested Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Shyam Khatri from police headquarter for alleged involvement in a 33-kg gold smuggling case. He was arrested today in connection to 33.5 kilograms of smuggled gold that was seized from Gaushala in the capital some days ago for smuggling the yellow metal from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The CIB had seized 33 kg gold on January 5 based on a tip-off. SSP Khatri, who was stationed at TIA was summoned to the headquarter citing security lapses.

A high-level source in the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police confirmed that SSP Khatri was arrested this afternoon from the Police Headquarters. The CIB arrested Khatri based on the statements recorded from other alleged who were held in the same connection.

Dil Bandhu Thapa of Morang, Santosh Kafle of Janakpur and Gopal Bahadur Shahi of Banke were arrested along with the gold on January 5.

Likewise, the police have already arrested Shree Narayan Yadav and Raj Kumar Dhakal of TIA Customs Office in course of the investigations.

– Annapurna Post

