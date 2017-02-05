2.3 million people visit Narayanhiti museum

Kathmandu: A total of 2.31 million people from different countries visited the Narayanhiti Durbar Museum so far since the former royal palace was changed into the museum in 2009.

Records reveal that 2.3 million plus tourists from at home and abroad visited the museum since February 25, 2009– the date Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation brought the museum into operation.

Chief of the Museum Rohit Kumar Dhungana said altogether 1.13 million commoners and 995,549 students from Nepal, 130,188 visitors from the SAARC countries and China while 55,224 tourists from rest of the world visited the museum till the second week of this January year.

Likewise, the museum has made a total of Rs 194.7 million income from the sale of tickets to the visitors.

Similarly, the museum has collected Rs 12.6 million in revenue during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

