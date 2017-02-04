Hunger strike to create ‘modern Janakpur’

The Janaki Temple in Janakpur is illuminated with colourful lights as the religious city celebrates the annual Bibaha Panchami festival, on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Photo: RSS

JANAKPUR: The Janakpur Extensive Area Development Council Chairman Ram Kumar Sharma and the Naya Shakti Nepal Party Central Committee member Kalamuddin Raeen have continued their hunger strike on the third day at Janak Chok of Janakpurdham to draw the attention of the concerned authority to the creation of what they called a modern Janakpur.

They had run a signature campaign under the banner ‘Let us unite and build modern Janakpur with development and economic prosperity’ and collected 100,000 signatures, which was later submitted to the Prime Minister with a memorandum through the Dhanusha District Administration Office.

They had later launched the Satyagraha after the government did not address their demand.

They have forwarded a seven-point demand for building an international airport, listing the Janaki Temple as one of the World Heritage sites and management of the land property on which the temple rests.

A 101-member Modern Development Committee has been formed under the coordination of Council Chairman Sharma for building the “modern Janakpur”.

– RSS, THT

