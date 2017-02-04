Commerce minister seeks new trade routes

KATHMANDU: Minister for Commerce Romi Gauchan Thakali has urged the Chinese government to facilitate bilateral trade by opening new trade routes and upgrading the routes that are currently being used to conduct trade between the two countries.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong today, Minister Thakali said that feasibility of operating new trade routes between the two nations has to be explored as enhanced trade relationship between the two nations will contribute towards further strengthening Nepal-China bilateral relationship.

“Along with operating new trade routes, we urge the Chinese government to re-open the Tatopani trade route which has remained affected by the earthquake of 2015, in a full fledged manner,” Thakali said, adding that both the governments need to emphasise on effective cross-border connectivity to boost trade.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Hong said the Chinese government is committed to boost bilateral trade relationship with Nepal. She further said the embassy would put forth issues of re-opening the Tatopani trade route and operating other possible trade routes that links Nepal and China with Chinese government.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

