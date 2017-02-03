Newborn ‘stolen’ from hospital bed in Birgunj?

BIRGUNJ: A family here in Birgunj reported that their newborn child was “stolen” by a stranger from the bed of the Narayani Sub-Regional Hospital in Parsa district on Friday.

The male child was reportedly taken away by an unknown woman in her 30s from the hospital bed at around 2 pm, the family said.

Earlier at 10:40 am today, Aasha Devi Paswan, the wife of Mukesh Paswan from Chhapkaiya of Birgunj-2 had given birth to the child at the birthing ward of the government-owned health facility.

The stranger had offered to take care of the child when the mother was changing her dresses after coming out of the ward; but she later took away the child, the child’s grandmother Ramauti Devi lamented.

Meanwhile, she accused that the suspected abductor acted in cahoots with the hospital staff including the nurses.

Medical Superintended of the Hospital, Dr Chitta Ranjan Sah, however, said the child was “stolen” owing to the negligence of his family.

He said the newborn, as well as the mother, were already handed over to the family; thus the hospital administration could not be blamed.

Meanwhile, the District Police Office has tightened security check at all major entry and exit points in a bid to regain the lost child.

SP Govinda Kumar Sah said CCTV footage from the hospital premises and the main roads would be studied for further investigation.

– By Ram Sarraf for THT

