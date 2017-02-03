Langtang turning to normal due to post-quake reconstruction

RASUWA: Langtang Valley, which donned a deserted look following the death of more than 300 locals and foreigners in earthquake-triggered avalanches in April, 2015, is gradually restoring its lost glory lately, thanks to the post-quake operation being carried out effectively.

The Langtang Management and Reconstruction, formed to undertake the post-quake drive in this alpine trekking region bordering Tibet, has been assisting construction of quake-resilient residences in Langtang and Kyanjen as a result these two places are now capable of hosting 300 and 350 tourists respectively in a day, according to Committee Chair Temba Lama.

The reconstruction the quake-damaged trekking route stretching from Syaphrubesi to Pampu, Godha Tabela, Thangsap, Mundu and Kyanjen has also begun to attract tourists, both domestic and foreigners, Lama said.

At 4,000 metres above the sea level, Kyanjen is the last human settlement in the Langtang Valley which was hit by avalanches resulting in loss of lives and properties.

The process to generate 100 kilowatts of electricity in Kyanjen has also begun, according to him.

Langtang had once become a phantom place where the quake-survivor villagers had left the place following the loss of lives and property due to 7.6 magnitude quake in April 2015.

With the reconstruction efforts, the place has been able to build back its community and those displaced ones are also resettling in their original habitats, shared Lama.

– RSS

Related news